Saskatoon police investigate report that 60-year-old was forcibly confined at gunpoint

Saskatoon police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was reportedly confined by a couple armed with a gun.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South on Saturday around 10:50 p.m., a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

“The resident reported being in the home when the two persons entered and threatened him with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun. The victim found an opportunity to flee the home and went to a nearby gas station to call for help,” the release said.

The SPS tactical support unit responded to the scene and was able to safely clear the home, but they did not find the couple.

SPS said no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.