Saskatoon police investigate overnight stabbings

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after two stabbing incidents overnight.

The police were called about an injured person on the 1100 block of Avenue F North around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old with multiple stab wounds. They began lifesaving measures, an SPS news release said.

“Medavie Health Services West soon took over care of the victim and transported him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police confirmed the victim and suspect knew each other.

The SPS says the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police were called to a separate assault on the 300 block of Avenue M North around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a 52-year-old victim suffering from a minor stab wound.

The man was assessed and taken to the hospital by Medavie Health Services West. His injuries were not life threatening.

In this case, the police said they were not sure if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The stabbings are still under investigation, and no arrests have been made, the SPS says.