Saskatoon Police investigate multiple drug overdoses
SPS warning the public about taking illicit drugs after multiple overdoses at separate locations in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 9:47PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, March 11, 2018 12:58PM CST
Saskatoon police are investigating multiple drug overdoses from Saturday.
Police say emergency crews responded to three locations where six people were suffering the effects of illicit drug overdoses. The men and women all received medical treatment however the conditions of all involved is not known, according to police. They are also investigating possible connections to the incidents.
Meanwhile, police say a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital from their detention unit earlier Saturday afternoon for treatment of a suspected drug overdose. The man was brought in around 12:30 p.m. and immediately began to show signs of medical distress.
Police are warning people that any drug that hasn't been prescribed by a doctor, or dispensed by a pharmacist, poses a serious risk of injury or death.
