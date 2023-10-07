Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigate early morning homicide

    Saskatoon Police

    Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

    Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Mackie Crescent around 5:50 a.m. for a report of an injured man in the backyard, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    When police got there, they found a 38-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries shortly after.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS or Crime Stoppers.

    SPS said this is Saskatoon's ninth homicide of the year.

