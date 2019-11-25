SASKATOON -- A 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday morning, police say.

Just after midnight, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of First Avenue North after a report of an injured man.

Upon arrival he was located suffering from what are believed to be gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

The man, 33, was transported to hospital by Medavie Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and do not believe this incident to be random.