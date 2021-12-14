Saskatoon police investigate after report of injured person
One person was taken to hospital following an incident in the 400 block of Avenue R South on Dec. 14, 2021. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
One person was taken to hospital following an incident in the 400 block of Avenue R South on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. for reports that someone was injured.
The victim was taken to hospital.
Police say they are investigating how he became injured and the seriousness of the incident.