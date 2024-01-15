SASKATOON
    Saskatoon police investigate after man's sudden death in park

    Saskatoon police
    Saskatoon police were called to a park around noon on Monday after a reported death.

    “Upon arrival, officers confirmed the sudden death of the 68-year-old man,” police said in a news release.

    The man was found dead near a roadway in the park, located near the intersection of Avenue E North and 37th Street West.

    Police said next-of-kin notification has not yet been completed and foul play is not believed to be a factor.

    Police have not disclosed what may have led to the man's death or how long he had been in the park.

