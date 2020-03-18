Saskatoon police investigate 4 fires involving garages, dumpsters
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:41PM CST
Saskatoon Fire Department responds to a garage fire on 20th Street on March 17. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating four fires that took place on Tuesday.
- A garbage can and trash can on fire on the ground in the 400 block of Avenue P South
- A dumpster fire in the 400 block of Avenue U South
- A dumpster fire in the 144 block of 20th Street West
- A mattress and two garages on fire in the 1300 block of 20th Street West
No one was injured in the fires and no suspects were found, police said in a news release.
The investigation is continuing.