SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating four fires that took place on Tuesday.

A garbage can and trash can on fire on the ground in the 400 block of Avenue P South

A dumpster fire in the 400 block of Avenue U South

A dumpster fire in the 144 block of 20th Street West

A mattress and two garages on fire in the 1300 block of 20th Street West

No one was injured in the fires and no suspects were found, police said in a news release.

The investigation is continuing.