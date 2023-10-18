Saskatoon police identify victim, ask for video to help solve homicide

Saskatoon police have identified the man killed in a homicide earlier this month.

Ryan Taysup, 38, died on Oct. 7 in the 100 block of Mackie Crescent.

Police say officers found Taysup while responding to a report of an injured man in a backyard.

Taysup was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact police.

Police say tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.