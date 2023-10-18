Saskatoon

Saskatoon police identify victim, ask for video to help solve homicide

Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have identified the man killed in a homicide earlier this month.

Ryan Taysup, 38, died on Oct. 7 in the 100 block of Mackie Crescent.

Police say officers found Taysup while responding to a report of an injured man in a backyard.

Taysup was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact police.

Police say tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News