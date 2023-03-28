Saskatoon police identify body found in dumpster on Friday

Saskatoon police have released the identity of a man whose body was found inside a dumpster on Friday.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of 54-year-old Aaron Gamble, who police found in an alley behind the 2300 block of 17th Street West on the evening of March 24, according to a news release.

Officers from the major crime and forensic sections continue to investigate, and police are asking anyone with information about Gamble’s location on March 23 to call the police and ask to speak to a major crime investigator.

Anyone preferring to leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers.