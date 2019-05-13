

Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit is encouraging drivers to watch their speeds and obey the rules of the road with their current Twitter hashtag #SlowDownYXE.

Police say one man used the excuse that he had to go to the washroom after being caught doing 141 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.

Another man was clocked at 146 km/h in a 100 km/h zone - on his way to pay off a speeding ticket. His new ticket came with a $753 fine.

A 45-year old woman was written an $854 ticket and slapped with a three-day vehicle impoundment after exceeding the posted limit by 54 km/h.