Saskatoon police highlight speeding tickets in Twitter campaign
Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 4:20PM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit is encouraging drivers to watch their speeds and obey the rules of the road with their current Twitter hashtag #SlowDownYXE.
Police say one man used the excuse that he had to go to the washroom after being caught doing 141 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone.
Another man was clocked at 146 km/h in a 100 km/h zone - on his way to pay off a speeding ticket. His new ticket came with a $753 fine.
A 45-year old woman was written an $854 ticket and slapped with a three-day vehicle impoundment after exceeding the posted limit by 54 km/h.