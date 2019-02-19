

CTV Saskatoon





A missing, legally blind North Battleford man was taken to hospital Monday when he was found outside in the cold, Saskatoon police say.

The 66-year-old hadn’t returned to his North Battleford home since leaving at 9 a.m. that day. RCMP and Search and Rescue teams had been looking for him since he was reported missing around noon.

North Battleford RCMP asked the Saskatoon Police Service for the SPS Air Support Unit to help find him.

The ASU arrived in the North Battleford area around 8 p.m. Officers in the plane guided RCMP ground units to the missing man who was found on the edge of the city in a wooded area around 9:30 p.m.

The temperature at that time was -34 C with the wind chill, police say.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries due to cold weather.