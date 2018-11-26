

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon City Council has unanimously approved a budget increase of 4.57 per cent — or more than $4 million — for Saskatoon Police Services.

Saskatoon police say that money will go towards adding 10 new positions for the force, including patrol officers and a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Chief Troy Cooper and other police representatives said the new positions are needed to help deal with pressures such are crystal meth and legal cannabis.

Mental health calls and weapons-related calls to 9-1-1 have increased this year, largely driven by more crystal meth in the city, according to Cooper.

Arts, culture venues get more money

In a 6-5 vote, council approved an increase to the budget for arts, culture and events venues.

TCU Place, SaskTel Centre and the Remai Modern will all see funding increases, totaling more than half a million dollars.

The art gallery’s piece of the pie covers two and a half new positions, including a human resources manager, information technology officer and an Indigenous relations manager.

Some on council felt the HR and IT work could be done through City Hall, and noted the Indigenous relations post doesn’t have a fully developed job description.

Council is scheduled to continue budget deliberations on Tuesday and Wednesday.