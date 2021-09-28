SASKATOON -- Police have located the Chevrolet Silverado a missing man was believed to be driving and investigators believe he may be travelling on foot.

Shawn Wiebe, 46, was last seen around 8:30 p.m., Sept. 22 near 16th Street and Avenue P South.

Wiebe is described as six-foot-three and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and family are concerned that he may be in a vulnerable state.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.