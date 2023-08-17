Saskatoon police explosives unit dispatched to university

Officers from the explosives disposal unit were on the scene at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.

According to a police news release, the unit was dispatched following a report of hazardous material in the 10 block of Innovation Boulevard.

Police closed the roadway and asked people to avoid the area.

However, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said there was no risk to public safety.

Crews wrapped up work at the location shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday night, according to a police update.

According to police, the hazardous material was safely disposed of and no one was injured.