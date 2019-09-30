Saskatoon needs more police officers, but for now re-assigning shifts will be temporary solution, the Saskatoon Police Association says.

“Our city is growing,” communications officer David Larocque said.

“It just stands to reason that with an increase in population you need more police officers.”

After the record breaking 14th homicide of the year an emergency clause was put into effect to reassign officers. Larocque said the latest homicide possibly was “a tipping point” but also that talks have been in place for years to address the growing concern of violent crime as the city grows.

This year has seen not just an increase in calls, but an increase in calls regarding violent crimes, and a “high percentage” of the calls for violent crimes are random in nature, he said.

The emergency clause may see more officers responding to calls, but it could also lead to more burnouts from overworked officers, he said.

Talks are in place to increase the number of officers, Larocque said, but that means an increase in the police budget.