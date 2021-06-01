SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Medavie Health Services West say they’re seeing a “concerning” climb in drug overdoses in the city.

Police responded to 10 suspected drug overdoses within five days, between May 25 and 30. Five of those resulted in deaths.

Substances are confirmed through toxicology reports, but police said initial evidence at the scenes indicates fentanyl is involved.

“These numbers, though, are not a complete picture," said Supt. Patrick Nogier in criminal investigations.

“Public awareness campaigns have been successful in equipping businesses and households with Naloxone kits. While beneficial, if used and successful, these overdoses may not be tracked."

For Medavie, paramedics have had 21 patients in less than a week, who have collectively needed 29 doses of Narcan to regain consciousness.

“To put this into perspective, in May 2019, we had a total of 11 patients for the entire month that received Narcan,” said director of public affairs Troy Davies.

“These numbers are very alarming to us.”

According to the National Harm Reduction Coalition, Naloxone – also known as Narcan – is used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fentanyl is an opioid, used for treating pain, that’s similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Police are reminding the public that under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, you can call 911 when another person is experiencing an overdose without facing criminal charges from drug possession.