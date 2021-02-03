SASKATOON -- One of Saskatoon's police service dogs is recovering from injuries after being stabbed several times.

Police say the incident began in the city at Avenue W North and 33rd Street West around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a canine unit spotted a suspicious truck.

Police tried to pull it over but it sped off and was later spotted north west of Saskatoon near Highway 16 and the Dalmeny grid.

Police say the people inside the truck tried to ram patrol vehicles and eventually ended up stuck in deep snow.

When the canine team tried to arrest one of the suspects, he started stabbing the police dog, named Oliver, several times with a knife.

The 31-year-old is facing charges including an offence that prohibits the killing or wounding of law enforcement animals that carries a minimum penalty of six months in jail if convicted.

A 31-year-old woman was also taken into custody.

Oliver suffered serious injures but is expected to recover.