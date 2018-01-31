Saskatoon Police deploy Tasers
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:21AM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service used multiple Tasers during an incident Tuesday evening.
At around 10:30pm, police attended to a residence on Pohorecky Street where a man was armed with a knife and threatening to kill himself and others.
The man initially followed orders to drop the knife, but picked it up again and advanced on the officers with the knife pressed to his throat. Two police officers then used their Tasers on the man. He was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital.
The man did not suffer any injuries. The incident will be under review.
