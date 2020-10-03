SASKATOON -- A man is in custody after a domestic dispute which led to threats against Saskatoon police Friday night, according to a news release sent out by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police said the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Imperial Street.

When police arrived, they said they found that a woman had been assaulted by a 45-year-old man.

Officers attempted to take the man into custody but he threatened to fight officers and then tried to commit self harm with a pair of scissors, the release said.

A taser and pepper spray were deployed by police.

According to the release, the man was checked by paramedics at the scene before being transported to SPS detention.

He is charged with domestic assault and breach of release conditions.