Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have declared the death on a Saskatoon range road a homicide and arrested two suspects.

A 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested in connection with the homicide, according to a police news release.

Police have identified the victim, a 44-year-old woman whose name is not being released at the request of the family.

Officers restricted traffic on range road 3062 near 11th Street West as they investigated.

Investigators from the major crime section and technicians from the forensic identification section were also part of the investigation, according to the SPS.

Police said further information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.