Saskatoon police crisis negotiators talk man down from 70-foot tree

Around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Avenue S North where they found the man in the tree, according to a police news release. (Source: Google Street View) Around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Avenue S North where they found the man in the tree, according to a police news release. (Source: Google Street View)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London