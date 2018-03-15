Saskatoon police chief wants another year before weed is legalized
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper speaks to media Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at city hall after his swearing-in ceremony. (Dale Cooper/CTV Saskatoon)
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said he’d like another year before marijuana is legalized in Canada.
“We’ll be prepared and ready for summer, but we’re hoping for an extension on that. It would be beneficial for us for additional training,” Cooper told media Thursday.
“If we could see another year, that would be great.”
Cooper said an extra year would be useful for training officers to detect high drivers.
On Wednesday, the provincial government rolled out its rules for marijuana use in Saskatchewan.
The province’s framework includes a “zero tolerance” policy on drug-impaired driving, which Cooper said will be Saskatoon police officers’ main focus. He said, however, he doesn’t yet know how the policy will be enforced by police.
“When the new federal legislation that comes in, there’s additional requirement for training around testing and testing equipment. We don’t have that equipment yet, so we can’t actually design the training and roll that out yet in advance, because it’s not available to us,” Cooper explained.
Once legalized in Sask., recreational marijuana will only be sold through private businesses with a permit. Users must be 19.
