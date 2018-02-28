

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s new police chief has officially taken over.

Chief Troy Cooper was formally sworn in at city hall Wednesday.

Cooper, who served as the Prince Albert Police Service’s chief up until the new appointment, was announced as the Saskatoon Police Service’s chief last month. He had held the chief position in Prince Albert since 2012 and served as deputy chief in the city prior to moving into the top spot with the Prince Albert force.

He replaces former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill, who retired after 11 years as chief.