Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper sworn in
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:42PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2018 7:14PM CST
Saskatoon’s new police chief has officially taken over.
Chief Troy Cooper was formally sworn in at city hall Wednesday.
Cooper, who served as the Prince Albert Police Service’s chief up until the new appointment, was announced as the Saskatoon Police Service’s chief last month. He had held the chief position in Prince Albert since 2012 and served as deputy chief in the city prior to moving into the top spot with the Prince Albert force.
He replaces former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill, who retired after 11 years as chief.
More Stories
- City posts $3.1-million deficit, will use reserve funds to cover shortfall
- Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper sworn in 1
- SGI settles with bars that served Catherine McKay night of fatal crash 1
- McKenna encourages Saskatchewan to sign climate plan ahead of deadline
- Demonstrators see 'glimmer of hope' after Liberals vow to replace pay system
- Saskatoon school perimeter locked down after online post
- Pedestrian killed in weekend highway crash
- White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning 1