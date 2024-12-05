Saskatoon police chief supports regulating bear spray sales after spike in attacks

Saskatoon is seeing a rise in attacks involving bear spray.

There have been 309 bear spray attacks so far this year, about a 23 per cent increase from last year.

In November, bear mace was sprayed inside the Midtown Plaza food court. In October, it was discharged on a city bus.

Saskatoon Police Chief Cam McBride described the misuse of bear spray as an "incapacitating weapon."

"Imagine having somebody spray shampoo in your eyes and then have that shampoo rubbed into your eyes with sandpaper — that's kind of how it feels. The pain is tremendous, and it's long lasting," McBride told CTV News.

McBride said the Saskatoon Police Service is working to "get a handle" on the crime.

He said it's important to know if bear spray used in the attacks has been legally purchased, and how it's getting from "one person to another."

In July, Edmonton amended its business licence bylaw to require retailers that sell bear spray to record transaction information.

Cary Tarasoff, who has run for mayor twice, wants Saskatoon to adopt a similar bylaw.

He's asking the city to regulate the sale and display of bear spray — an idea McBride said he supports.

"I would support any positive change that makes the process of bear spray getting into the hands of individuals that use it for a criminal purpose; making that more difficult. I support that 100 per cent," McBride said.

Bear spray regulation will be discussed in a city meeting on Dec. 11.