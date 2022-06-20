Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

Saskatoon police were dispatched to the 500 block of 5th Avenue North on June 18, 2022. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News) Saskatoon police were dispatched to the 500 block of 5th Avenue North on June 18, 2022. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London