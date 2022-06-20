Saskatoon police chief says man's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

Police Chief Troy Cooper says the Saskatoon Police Service will provide as much information as possible as an investigation into a police custody death gets underway.

“We will provide as much information as we can to the community. That's an unfortunate incident,” Cooper said.

After receiving several calls about a 32-year-old man “causing a disturbance and screaming that someone was trying to kill him,” officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from police, witnesses said the man was carrying a large butcher knife and a bottle of alcohol.

Police chased the man who fled on foot and found him a short time later on Queen Street, right around the corner of where officers were called to. Police said the man’s face was covered in blood and he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

The man was spitting blood on the officers, leading to a brief struggle where the officers were able to take him into custody.

According to the news release, Medavie was called and treated the man's face. However, he became “unresponsive” when paramedics arrived and died on the way to the hospital.

“I think we haven't had a lot of information to provide to the community yet because the matter is still certainly under investigation,” Cooper said.

SPS has asked the Regina Police Service to conduct an independent and external investigation into the death.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be appointing an independent observer.

“Certainly, we're interested in determining exactly what occurred but we want to make sure that we know some of those details before they're provided,” Cooper said.

-With files from Miriam Valdes-Carletti