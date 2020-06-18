SASKATOON -- The province's plan to overhaul the way police officers are investigated and calls to defund police services were front and centre at the board of police commissioners meeting Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Copper addressed concerns by saying he understands the issues people may have with police reform and will work to address them.

Under the changes put forth by the province on Wednesday, the responsibility to appoint who would investigate police offers would fall to the Public Complaints Commission rather than the province.

An online investigation summary report would also be introduced, allowing the public to read the findings, while sexual assault cases and incidents involving off duty police officers would also fall under the investigation observer.

Cooper says he will be ordering 25 body cameras for officers in hopes of providing more transparency about officers' actions. However, he added that the proposed changes could potentially still see police investigating police and could have an impact on his service's resources.

The 61 letters asking to defund the police, which were sent to the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners this week, were also addressed in the meeting.

Chief Copper says the commission will be responding to each person that sent letters to let them know that their heir concerns will be addressed.