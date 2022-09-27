Saskatoon police charge woman with attempted murder

A woman has been arrested and charged following a stabbing over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Avenue Y South after a reported stabbing.

"Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect and located the weapon involved," Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

"The victim, a 28-year-old man, was located a short distance away and transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries," SPS said.

A 36-year-old woman faces a charge of attempted murder in connection with the incident.