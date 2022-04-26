Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting death
Two more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
According to police, Shedane Favel waved down an officer around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and said that he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.
Three teen boys were arrested later in the day and charged with second-degree murder in his death.
The three accused — aged 13, 14 and 16 — appeared in court Monday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said two more teens have been arrested in connection with Favel's death.
The two teens, aged 13 and 15, also face second-degree murder charges.
Both are expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.
The 15-year-old is also charged with breaching the conditions of a prior release order.
Because of their age, none of the accused can be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
According to his grandmother, Favel was living homeless.
"Shedane was a very kind and loving soul. He'd give his shirt off his back for someone," Pauline Favel told CTV News in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
"Even though he was on the street he helped people. So that's what my daughter and his siblings are struggling with because he didn't harm anybody."
In an update sent to media early Monday afternoon, SPS said a robbery involving a gun took place in the area before Favel was shot.
The alleged victim was riding a bicycle and was able to flee the area, SPS said.
Police are hoping he or anyone else with information will come forward.
