Saskatoon police charge teen in incident that led to multiple school lockdowns

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 17-year-old boy in an incident that prompted a heavy police presence in the city's Mount Royal neighbourhood and led to multiple school lockdowns.

Police were dispatched to the neighbourhood around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. SPS asked the public to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.

“SPS school resource unit and patrol officers were notified of a male who had threatened to bring a firearm to the 2200 block of Rusholme Road," SPS said in an update on Wednesday.

"The suspect had left the area when officers arrived. Officers set up a perimeter and the SPS canine unit was brought in to help track the suspect."

SPS said around 2:30 p.m., officers located the boy in the 200-block of Avenue J South.

There are several schools in the area including Mount Royal Collegiate, Howard Coad School and a child care centre.

Catholic schools in the area, including Ecole St. Gerard, St. Edward, St. Maria Goretti and E.D. Feehan were locked down most of the day. The lockdowns were lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

The teen has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, mischief over $5,000 and breach of conditions.