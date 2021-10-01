Advertisement
Saskatoon police charge man with impaired driving after car crashes into building
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 2:53PM CST
SASKATOON -- Just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a car crash in the 800 block of Confederation Drive.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a white Chevrolet sedan that had crashed into the north side of the building, according to a news release.
Police say they found the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 28 year-old man, in the driver's seat.
Officers observed signs of impairment and drug paraphernalia in the car and charged the man with impaired driving and refusing to comply with a demand, the Saskatoon Police Service news release said.
No one was hurt.