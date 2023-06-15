Saskatoon police charge former Christian school principal with assault in abuse investigation

Police have charged a man with 11 counts of assault with a weapon following an investigation into a private Christian school in Saskatoon.

Duff Friesen, 65, turned himself in to Saskatoon police on Thursday. He appeared in provincial court at 2 p.m. and was released on conditions.

Former Legacy Christian Academy students went to police in 2021 and 2022, alleging they were subject to physical abuse at the school. The investigation was later turned over to the Crown prosecutor.

Speaking with CTV News last year, former students alleged spankings with a wooden paddle were routine at the school.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.