Saskatoon police charge driver in 9-year-old girl's death

A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.

Last, September Baeleigh Emily Maurice was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the 600 block of 33rd Street West. The girl was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School.

Following the results of toxicology tests and consultation with Crown prosecutors, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 28-year-old woman into custody on Friday in connection to Baeleigh's death.

The woman is charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death, SPS said in a news release.

The woman was 27 at the time, according to police. Her name has not yet been released by police.