Saskatoon police charge 5 people, including 3 teens, after man threatened with gun

Two adults and three youth, all from Surrey, British Columbia are facing 28 charges following a report of vehicle racing and a male being threatened by another with a gun, Saskatoon police say.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a parking lot in the 3500 block of Eighth Street East, according to a news release.

It was reported that vehicles had been racing and, upon arrival, officers encountered a man who said he had been threatened by another male with a gun, police say.

The male suspect was located, along with four other individuals, standing outside a Toyota Sienna minivan with British Columbia license plates.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating a BB gun, a knife, bear mace, an axe, two baseball bats and bottles of alcohol, the release said.

The two men, 18 and 19, along with three youth - two girls ages 14 and 15 and a 15-year-old boy, were taken into custody.

All five were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.