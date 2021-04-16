SASKATOON -- Five men are facing charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police into cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

The men were observed engaging in apparent drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Apr. 14, two men were arrested from a traffic stop and police seized cocaine and cash, the release said.

The next morning, police executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 100 block of Edinburgh Place.

As police arrived, two men were seen exiting the apartment and were taken into custody, police say.

One man was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. A third person was arrested from inside the apartment and police say they seized fentanyl and cash.

In total, police seized 20 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of hard cocaine, 30 grams of soft cocaine, a loaded handgun and over $37,000 in cash.

All five men, ranging in age from 21 to 61, are facing numerous drugs and weapons-related charges.