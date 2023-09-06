Saskatoon police charge 3 teens in stabbing incident

A 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, along with a 27-year-old man have been charged with aggravated assault after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

Police said they were called out to two reports of individuals being stabbed in the 200 block of Avenue R South around 6:40 p.m.

“Both individuals, a 51-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” an SPS news release said.

The four suspects were found by a police dog in the 100 block of Avenue V South, police said.

“A physical altercation ensued with one of the suspects who refused to comply with the officer's directions. A second suspect attempted to interfere in the arrest by using a dog to threaten the police officer. Eventually all four suspects were taken into custody without further incident,” the release said.

The 12-year-old is also facing weapons charges after police said he was found with bear spray. The 27-year-old man has also been charged with obstruction.