Saskatoon police charge 3 teens in man's shooting death

Saskatoon Police Service has charged three teens in connection to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

Police have identified 27-year-old Shedane Favel as the victim. According to a new release, three boys aged 13, 14, and 16 have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Police say at 6:30 a.m. Favel waved down an officer and said he'd been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South. Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The teens will make their first appearance at provincial court Monday morning.

This is Saskatoon's fifth homicide of the year.