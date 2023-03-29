Saskatoon police charge 3 people with unlawful confinement following standoff

The Saskatoon police have charged three people for charges including unlawful confinement and sexual assault following a standoff in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Tuesday.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was confined, assaulted and sexually assaulted sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 300 block of Witney Avenue North.

Officers were able to safely remove the victim from the area by about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

She was taken to hospital for assessment.

The Saskatoon police have charged three people in the incident. A 33-year-old man is charged with sexual assault, assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats, a 20-year-old man was charged with assault and unlawful confinement, and a 13-year-old girl was charged with unlawful confinement.