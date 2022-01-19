Saskatoon police charge 20-year-old man in woman's death

SASKATOON -

A 20-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a woman’s death.

He is accused of killing a 19-year-old woman.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says the two knew each other.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at a home in the 400 block of Avenue B North, SPS said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man along with the woman; both were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

The man was arrested near the scene, according to police.

He is also charged with attempted murder.