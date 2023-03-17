Saskatoon police charge 2 teens after gun, bear spray brought to school

Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London