Saskatoon police charge 19-year-old with murder in 30-year-old man's death

Police have laid a murder charge in connection with a man's death in late May.

Angose Standingwater, 30, died on May 20 after entering a Boston Pizza in Stonebridge with serious injuries. Staff assisted him until paramedics arrived, but despite life-saving efforts, his injuries proved fatal.

A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in Standingwater's death. A 21-year-old is also charged in connection with his death, she is accused of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Both were arrested on Tuesday without incident, according to an update from police. They were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police previously released video surveillance of a white Dodge Caravan spotted leaving a parking lot around the time of Standingwater's death in the hopes of locating potential witnesses.

In the days following Standingwater's death, investigators also sought the public's help in finding the van itself, which was found in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Confederation area.