SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service arrested three people early Wednesday morning after the driver of a vehicle allegedly refused a traffic stop.

Two of the suspects had outstanding arrest warrants, police said in a news release.

At about 2:45 a.m., patrol officers spotted a white Volkswagen Golf with a mismatched license plate near Avenue G North and 31st Street West.

After refusing to stop for police, the Air Support Unit guided a canine unit to the vehicle in an alley near Northumberland Avenue and Milton Street. The driver hit a fence before the canine unit caught them.

Officers arrested three people without incident.

No one was injured, police said, and a man and a woman who were the passengers had outstanding arrest warrants.

Police said the woman had knives, pepper spray and identity documents belonging to someone else.

A 40-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving and evading police in connection to the incident.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of identity documents related to another person and breach of release.