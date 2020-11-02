Advertisement
Saskatoon police called to city hall after man threatens to harm himself in lobby
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 3:24PM CST Last Updated Monday, November 2, 2020 3:44PM CST
Multiple police cruisers could be seen outside city hall on Monday Nov., 2020. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Police were called to city hall Monday afternoon after a man threatened to harm himself in the building's lobby.
A 21-year-old man managed to injure himself with a knife before responding officers could intervene, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.
The man was taken to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, SPS.
Multiple police cruisers could be seen outside city hall Monday afternoon.
The building remained closed to the public after the incident.