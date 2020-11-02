SASKATOON -- Police were called to city hall Monday afternoon after a man threatened to harm himself in the building's lobby.

A 21-year-old man managed to injure himself with a knife before responding officers could intervene, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, SPS.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen outside city hall Monday afternoon.

The building remained closed to the public after the incident.