Saskatoon police blocking 400 block of Avenue F South for weapon incident
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:17PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking the public to avoid the 400 block of Avenue F South while officers respond to a weapons call.
Police were called to the area just after 2:10 p.m. on Friday. According to police, patrol members and the tactical support unit arrived and took two men into custody after a traffic stop. Police say they believe the two men are believed to be involved in a weapon-related incident.
Police say further investigation led officers to a home on the 400 block of Avenue F South and they believe another man is inside.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
