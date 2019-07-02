Starting this week you can expect to see more Saskatoon police officers patrolling downtown.

Officers regularly walking the beat and riding in the Bike Unit are being joined by members who are being redeployed from areas such as the School Resource Unit and the Traffic Section.

“The Saskatoon Police Service is committing to exploring new, collaborative, approaches to ensure anyone living, working or visiting our downtown area feels safe and secure, “ said SPS Inspector Cam McBride in a news release sent to CTV News.

Police say the initiative is to address issues of crime as well as the perception of public safety in the downtown business district.

The plan is supported by members of the newly formed Downtown Safety Committee that began this spring. It is made up of businesspeople, downtown residents, Saskatoon police and DTNYXE. They say its mandate is to create a safe, secure and thriving downtown Saskatoon.