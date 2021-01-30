Advertisement
Saskatoon police at the scene of 'barricaded person' downtown
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 11:24AM CST
Saskatoon police at the scene on the 300 block of 4th Avenue S. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are at the scene on the 300 block of 4th Avenue S., as they are responding to a 'barricaded person'.
Officers have blocked off 19 Street between 3rd Avenue. and 4th Avenue. to traffic, according to a police press release just after 7 a.m.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More details to come…