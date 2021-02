SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 39-year-old woman.

Marlis Lisa April Young was last seen on Feb. 16, police said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information on Marlis' whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.