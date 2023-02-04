Saskatoon police asking for help in search of missing teen

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Jade Ballantyne was last seen on Jan. 23 around midnight in the 1300 block of Avenue G North, an SPS news release said.

She has been described as five feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair. Ballantyne also has a tattoo of a rose on her left collarbone, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts has been asked to contact Saskatoon police.