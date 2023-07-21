Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Selena Herman was last seen at 3:15 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Avenue G North.

Herman is described as five foot one, 130 pounds with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown sweater, light brown pants and sandals.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.