Saskatoon police asking for help finding missing teen

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has asked for public assistance in locating 19-year-old Lara Jean McKenzie.

She was last seen in Prince Albert by family on December 5, an SPS news release said. The police said she may be in a vulnerable state.

Herman has been described as five-foot seven-inches and 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She has tattoos, including a cross near the right eye and the word ‘sister’ on her right arm. Herman also has a piercing in her lip.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.